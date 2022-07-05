Now Seven People Have Died in July 4 Parade Massacre
TRAGIC
One day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a critically injured victim has been pronounced dead, NBC Chicago reported on Tuesday. The confirmation, made just before 2 p.m. by a Lake County police spokesperson, brings the total death count to seven. Five adults hit by the shooter at Monday’s parade died at the scene, according to the county coroner, while one more person died at a nearby hospital. More than 45 others were wounded, officials said. Tuesday’s victim, like the other six people killed by the gunman, has not been identified by the coroner. Family and community members, however, have identified at least two of the victims, according to WKBN. Named victims include Nicolas Toledo, a visitor from Mexico in his late 70s who died at the scene, and Jacki Sundheim, an employee at North Shore Congregation Israel.