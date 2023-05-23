Now the Military Memoir ‘Jarhead’ Is Getting Banned

CHEAT SHEET
A Michigan school district has voted to ban a veteran’s memoir from its libraries. The Hudsonville Public Schools board was responding to complaints that the bestseller Jarhead, by former Marine Anthony Swofford, portrayed the military in a bad light and had too much sex and violence, according to WZZM. The book had been in school libraries for almost two decades before the 4-3 vote, which was not universally embraced. “We are allowing recruiters into schools where kids can sign on the dotted line, but they can't read about actual service members and soldiers experiences,” one community member said at the meeting.