Politics

Now Trump Is Talking About Handing Cash to Jan. 6 Rioters

MOB MONEY

The MAGA supporters—some of whom attacked police officers—went to the Capitol “peacefully and patriotically,” Trump said.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAtlantic Editor Threatens to Release More Texts From Trump Officials’ War Plan Group Chat
Julia Ornedo
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
Crime & JusticeTop Doctor Accused of Attempting to Murder Wife on Hiking Trail
Tom Sanders
PoliticsTrump Assigns ‘F***ing Idiot’ Signal Leaker to Probe Himself
David Gardner
RoyalistPrince Harry Dramatically Quits His Own Charity After Losing Boardroom Battle
Tom Sykes