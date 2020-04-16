Now Trump Tells Governors They Can ‘Call the Shots’ on Reopening States
President Trump said Thursday that governors can call their own “shots” on reopening their states and relaxing social distancing guidelines, a stark reversal from his earlier proclamation that he has “total” authority, The New York Times reported. “Some of you are in very, very good shape to open quickly and, if you’d like, according to the guidelines, you could open before the date of May 1,” Trump said. The president announced in a tweet on Thursday that he will hold a “Major News Conference” at 6 p.m. to “explain guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!”
Trump is also expected to announce a plan on Thursday aimed at expanding contact tracing capabilities across the country, a necessary step towards reopening the economy, the Times reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hire hundreds of people to do “core public health work like testing people, doing contract tracing,” an unnamed official told the Times, adding, “We want to beef up state capacity to be able to perform core functions, so that if and when we start to open the country back up, we don’t have a resurgence of cases to require the country to shut back down.” President Trump has been pushing for the May 1 deadline for America to get back to work and the economy to reopen, while health officials have warned that doing so prematurely could result in a second surge in cases, according to the Times.