Now Trump Wants to Rename Artificial Intelligence to This
YET ANOTHER
President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new linguistic enemy. While speaking at an artificial intelligence summit Wednesday, Trump realized mid-thought that he doesn’t like the word “artificial” at all. “I can’t stand it. I don’t even like the name,” the 79-year-old president said. ”You know, I don’t like anything that’s artificial so could we straighten that out please?” he asked, pointing to someone in the audience. “We should change the name.” As disbelieving laughter rippled through the room, Trump insisted, “I actually mean that—I don’t like the name ‘artificial’ anything.” He then offered an alternative—one he often uses to describe himself: “It’s not artificial. It’s genius. It’s pure genius.” Trump—who in January renamed the “Gulf of Mexico” to “Gulf of America” for federal agencies—signed three executive orders aimed at deregulating AI, which he called “one of the most important technological revolutions in the history of the world.” One executive order also targets what Trump called “woke” AI. During his speech, he accused the Biden administration of trying to “regulate and restrict A.I.” in order to ”centralize it, censor it, control it, weaponize it.”