NPR Announces It’s Laying Off 10 Percent of Workforce
ANOTHER ONE
Yet another media company is enacting significant cuts to its payroll while citing an increasingly tough financial environment for the industry as a whole. NPR chief executive John Lansing announced on Wednesday that the network would cut roughly 10 percent of its workforce and eliminate vacant positions, resulting in at least 100 people losing their jobs. “When we say we are eliminating filled positions, we are talking about our colleagues - people whose skills, spirit and talents help make NPR what it is today,” Lansing wrote in a staff-wide memo. He also said the company’s weakening advertising revenue was largely to blame for the layoffs. “We’re not seeing signs of a recovery in the advertising market,” Lansing noted, adding that revenues are projected to fall short $30 million on a $300 million annual budget. Despite a record-low unemployment rate, the tech and media industries have been slashing jobs over concerns of a coming economic slowdown. CNN, the Washington Post, Vox Media, and Gannett have all experienced considerable layoffs, while Google, Amazon and Meta have all recently cut tens of thousands of jobs.