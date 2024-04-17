A day after news of his suspension became public, NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner resigned from the network over the organization’s rebuke of his complaints of its culture and its CEO’s past criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

“I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism,” Berliner wrote in his resignation letter to CEO Katherine Maher, which he shared on X. “But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cite in my Free Press essay.”

Berliner was suspended last week for not seeking approval for writing his April 8 column in the Free Press. The five-day suspension was without pay, according to NPR.