NPR Loses Programming Exec a Year After Leadership Shake-Up
TOP LOSS
NPR is losing its chief programming executive, responsible for its innovations in podcasting and for helping spearhead its acclaimed Tiny Desk concert series, the outlet announced Monday. Anya Grundmann served as head of programming since 2015, where she helped expand NPR’s reach into the podcast market, with shows such as Up First and Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. Her exit comes nearly a year after the company reshuffled its executive ranks to merge the news and programming divisions under one “chief content officer” role, which saw the exit of its top news executive Nancy Barnes. “I’ve especially loved it when the sparks are flying, when we’ve imagined new ways we can lean into our enormous potential while staying true to our public service mission,” Grundmann told NPR for its news story on her exit. “It’s been the best kind of roller coaster ride.” Her departure also comes as NPR has faced intense competition in the news podcast space, particularly from entrants like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Ringer.