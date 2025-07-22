NPR’s Top Editor Quits After Trump’s Devastating Cuts

NPR’s top editor announced on Tuesday that she would leave the public news organization later, cementing a year of disarray after Congress voted to defund the public radio network.

Edith Chapin, NPR’s chief content officer, informed CEO Katherine Maher of her plans to leave before Congress voted last week to cull $1.1 billion in public funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributes it to NPR, according to The New York Times.

NPR's chief content officer Edith Chapin announced on Tuesday that she would leave the company after two years as its top editorial boss. Craig Barritt/Craig Barritt/Getty for IWMF

Chapin took the role in 2023. NPR did not respond to an immediate request for comment. She told NPR’s David Folkenflik that it was her choice to leave and that it had nothing to do with NPR’s fight to save its public funds.