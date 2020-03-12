NRA Calls Off Annual Convention Over Coronavirus
The National Rifle Association is canceling its huge annual meeting in Nashville because of the novel coronavirus, The Daily Beast has learned. The gun rights group is alerting members on Thursday evening that the mid-April event will no longer be happening. The move comes hours after the Tennessee governor declared a state of emergency because of the dangerous virus. A host of other organizations and entities, including the NBA and the MLB, have also canceled large gatherings around the country as the virus spreads. “We sincerely regret the need for this action, particularly for our many loyal members who join us for this annual celebration of the NRA and our constitutional freedoms,” said a statement to members from the group, which The Daily Beast reviewed.