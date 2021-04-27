NRA Chief Caught on Video Repeatedly Trying, but Failing to Kill Elephant
MISSED SHOTS
It seems Wayne LaPierre, the head of the National Rifle Association, isn’t as good with a gun as he thinks he is. In 2013, LaPierre and his wife traveled to Botswana to hunt elephants, and previously unreleased footage obtained by The New Yorker and The Trace reveals that he botched the hunt completely. The video shows LaPierre approaching an elephant hidden behind a tree. He takes fire, shoots the animal in the wrong spot and asks, “Did we get him?” In his second attempt, he misses again. After one more failed try, another person asks “Do you want me to do it?” and finishes the job for him. “[The elephant] went down, so that’s what counts,” LaPierre says in the video. Later that day, his wife proved to be a better sniper, shooting and killing a different elephant, even going as far as cutting its tail off.