NRA Discussed Buying $6M Mansion for CEO Wayne LaPierre: Report
The National Rifle Association planned to purchase a luxury $6 million Texas mansion for the use of Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre last year, The Washington Post reports. A property that was reportedly considered was a 10,000-square-foot country estate near Dallas with a four-bedroom house designed to resemble a French chateau. The purchasing plans, which weren’t completed, are now being looked at by the New York Attorney General’s Office as part of its investigation into the gun lobby’s tax-exempt status, in which it subpoenaed NRA financial records. The NRA’s longtime ad firm, Ackerman McQueen, claims LaPierre sought its assistance with the real-estate transaction, but NRA officials said the purchase was suggested in early 2018 by Ackerman. The NRA and Ackerman are currently locked in a bitter legal fight.