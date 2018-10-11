CHEAT SHEET
NRA Endorses Kanye West’s Second Amendment Defense
The official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association has come out in favor of the comments Kanye West made about guns during his Oval Office sit-down with President Donald Trump on Thursday. Wearing his “Make America Great Again” hat, the rapper said, “The problem is illegal guns. Illegal guns is the problem, not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.” Posting the clip on Twitter, the NRA wrote that its “nearly six million members are glad to see a celebrity who gets it, and who is willing to stand with” the Second Amendment. Earlier this year, West tweeted a photo of Parkland shooting survivor and gun-rights activist Emma Gonzalez with the words “my hero.”