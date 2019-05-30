NRA Made Unreported Donations to a Charity Led by Wayne LaPierre’s Wife: Report

The NRA foundation made at least $180,000 in undisclosed payments over four years to a nonprofit run by Susan LaPierre, the wife of NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre, according to a report from The Trace. The NRA is required by law to detail the recipients of its grants on annual tax filings, but between 2013 and 2017 the NRA left off payments to Christian organization Youth for Tomorrow, where Susan LaPierre has long served as a board member and until recently worked as its president. A spokesperson for the NRA told The Trace that the organization is “a proud supporter of Youth for Tomorrow” but reportedly did not address the failure to disclose the payments.