NRA Second-in-Command Resigns After Allegations of Coup Attempt

The National Rifle Association’s second-in-command Christopher Cox has resigned from the organization. Cox, who had been at the NRA since 1995 and served as chief lobbyist since 2002, was recently accused of participating in an extortion scheme against the NRA’s top executive that ultimately failed. Cox was placed on administrative leave last week following the allegations, which came out via court documents in an NRA lawsuit against the organization’s former president, Oliver North. Cox has denied the allegations, saying they are “offensive and patently false.”