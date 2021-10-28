NRA Staff Joked That Top Boss Was a Bad Shot, Report Says
GUN GOOF
National Rifle Association employees liked to joke that their leader, for all his work on gun rights, was a terrible shot, according to a report in Vanity Fair. They would say of NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, “The safest place you could be when Wayne had a gun was between Wayne and the target,” according to the excerpt from former Daily Beast reporter Tim Mak’s new book Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA. Employees who turned in unsatisfactory performances joked that they might have to “go hunting with Wayne.” LaPierre’s limp personality was also the stuff of legend at the right-wing gun rights organization, according to the report. Wayne Anthony Ross, a former NRA board member, remarked that LaPierre had the “backbone of a chocolate eclair.”