NRA to Parkland Teens: You’re Only Relevant Because Your Classmates Died

A host for the National Rifle Association’s news outlet, NRATV, taunted the teenage survivors of last month’s school shooting in Florida, saying they’d be irrelevant if their classmates had not been killed. The message came from host Colion Noir, who directly addressed the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in a video ahead of Saturday’s March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. “To all the kids from Parkland getting ready to use your First Amendment to attack everyone else’s Second Amendment at your march on Saturday, I wish a hero like Blaine Gaskill had been at Marjory Douglas High School last month because your classmates would still be alive and no one would know your names, because the media would have completely and utterly ignored your story, the way they ignored his,” Noir said. He was referring to a 34-year-old school resource officer in Maryland widely credited with stopping a school shooter earlier this week. Noir, even while using traumatized teenagers to push the NRA’s pro-gun agenda, accused the Parkland students fighting for gun control of playing for the cameras in what he described as a “gun-control reality show.”
