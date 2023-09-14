NSYNC Teases First New Song in 20 Years in ‘Trolls’ Trailer

NSYNC has reunited for their first new song in 20 years, a trailer for the upcoming sequel Trolls Band Together has revealed. A new trailer for the DreamWorks Animation film features tidbits of the song, titled “Better Place,” with the full song slated for release on Sept. 29. The movie, in which Justin Timberlake voices the character of Branch, also features a storyline about a boy band reuniting. Speculation has been rife for weeks about Lance Bass, J.C. Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake potentially getting back together—and their appearance onstage together at the VMAs only got fans more excited about a future reunion. Even Taylor Swift got in on the action as the group presented her with an award for her song “Anti-Hero,” saying, “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”
