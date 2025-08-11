Nuclear Power Plant Taken Down by a ‘Massive’ Swarm of Jellyfish

Girl, 11, Rushed to Hospital After Being Bitten by Mountain Lion
ON THE PROWL
A mountain lion was shot and killed by authorities in Malibu after it attacked an 11-year-old girl outside her home on Sunday, officials have confirmed. Early reports suggest the child was feeding chickens on their property when they were attacked by the lion, who bit them on the arm before fleeing the scene. While the extent of the child’s injuries is currently unknown, they were rushed to hospital and are expected to make a recovery. A large emergency response was dispatched to the scene, including deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s office and officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who worked to track down the animal and kill it. DNA samples have been taken from the animal’s corpse which will be tested against the victim to confirm the deceased lion was the same one involved in the attack. A similar incident took place last year when a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion while picnicking with family members at Malibu’s Creek State Park. The child was taken to hospital after the attack and recovered with minor injuries.