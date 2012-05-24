Nuclear-Powered Sub Catches Fire

CHEAT SHEET
A four-alarm fire in the nuclear-powered submarine the U.S.S. Miami was still burning late Wednesday night at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard outside of Kittery, Maine, the shipyard’s commander said. The cause of the fire was unknown, though officials confirmed that the nuclear reactor is not active and there are no weapons aboard the sub. Six people were said to be injured while trying to contain the fire after firefighters were called around 6 p.m. local time. Although the fire was categorized as "moderate," black smoke drifted through much of the area, and the fire could be seen from Peirce Island in Portsmouth, N.H. A spokesman said that local, state, and federal officials had been made aware of the fire.