Nude Demonstrators Lay In Front of Facebook's Headquarters to Protest Censorship

About 100 people stripped down nude in front of Facebook's New York headquarters Sunday morning to protest against artistic nudity censorship on the website and Instagram, CNN reports. The #wethenipple protesters reportedly lay naked in front of the headquarters with “large images of male nipples covering their genitalia.” The protest’s organizer, Grab Them By The Ballot, said they have been censored by Facebook after posting artistic nude photos of women on Mother’s Day. The group, along with partners National Coalition Against Censorship, claimed they wanted to challenge the “the censorship of artistic female nudity by Facebook and Instagram's ‘community standards’ ” during the protest.