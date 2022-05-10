Nude Images of Jesse Williams Onstage Leak Despite Broadway Show’s Strict No-Phones Policy
VIOLATION
Don’t look now: full-frontal footage of a naked Jesse Williams, performing in Broadway’s Take Me Out, began circulating on social media Monday night after an audience member violated the play’s rigid no-phone policy. The revival of Take Me Out, in which the Grey’s Anatomy alum portrays a gay professional baseball player in the early aughts, features extended sequences where nude actors shower after practices and games. Second Stage Theater, the company behind the show, asks audience members to seal their phones off in specially-designed cases for the duration of the performance. Last month, Williams admitted to Page Six that he had been “terrified” of stripping down for the show. “We were all a little unsure if it would work and were worried the audience would be really resentful that they had had their phones taken away,” Appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, recorded before the Tony nominations were announced and before the release of the video and pictures, Williams told host Andy Cohen that “I am told it’s quite insane” to be making his stage debut while fully naked. “But it’s a first, so I have nothing to compares it to. I won’t be scared of anything after this, that’s for sure.”