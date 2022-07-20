CHEAT SHEET
    Nude Son of Ex-NYC Judge Killed His Mom Then Leapt to His Death, Cops Say

    Emily Hernandez

    Breaking News Intern

    The 26-year-old son of a former judge in New York City allegedly beat his mother to death and then jumped nude out of his 16th story window in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide on Tuesday. New York police and law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Doug Solomon beat his mom, Diane Gallagher, to death with a piece of furniture, then jumped from their upscale Upper East Side co-op. “It was the loudest thud. At first I thought it was an air conditioning unit. I looked down and he was right below my window … he was butt naked,” one resident told the Post. Witnesses and police also said Solomon, son of ex-state Supreme Court Judge Charles Solomon, was heard screaming during his fall. Another resident told the Post they heard yelling from the apartment on Tuesday morning.

    Read it at New York Post