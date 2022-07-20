Nude Son of Ex-NYC Judge Killed His Mom Then Leapt to His Death, Cops Say
‘THE LOUDEST THUD’
The 26-year-old son of a former judge in New York City allegedly beat his mother to death and then jumped nude out of his 16th story window in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide on Tuesday. New York police and law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Doug Solomon beat his mom, Diane Gallagher, to death with a piece of furniture, then jumped from their upscale Upper East Side co-op. “It was the loudest thud. At first I thought it was an air conditioning unit. I looked down and he was right below my window … he was butt naked,” one resident told the Post. Witnesses and police also said Solomon, son of ex-state Supreme Court Judge Charles Solomon, was heard screaming during his fall. Another resident told the Post they heard yelling from the apartment on Tuesday morning.