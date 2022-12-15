CHEAT SHEET
Nude Zoom-Bomber Gives Young Thug’s Court Hearing an Eyeful
Rapper Young Thug’s motion hearing on Friday was briefly delayed after a man purposely flashed himself on a Zoom call being streamed int0 an Atlanta courtroom, according to reporters in the room. “Someone on Zoom barged in with some full frontal commentary,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, which sent deputies scrambling to shut off screens and forced IT experts to set up a new stream. The man reportedly appeared completely nude on screens throughout the courtroom along with the message “Free Young Thug,” who is set to go on trial next month for gang and RICO charges. The nude man involved in Friday’s incident was not publicly identified and it’s unclear if he’ll face criminal charges for the lewd stunt.