This Is Not a Drill—NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tool Is 25% Off Right Now
SNATCHED!
I'll admit it—before I tried the Internet-famous NuFace Facial contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical about it. In my mind, there aren't many non-injectable or in-office treatments (i.e. neurotoxins like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm) that are capable of contouring the cheekbones and slimming the jawline. But, once I finally gave the microcurrent-exuding facial tool a try (and used it consistently for about a week), I was pleasantly surprised by the results.
The NuFace Facial Toning device is definitely an investment piece, ranging from about $200-$500 depending on the device, but if you've been meaning to get your hands on one but are hesitant about the hefty price tag, now's your time to take the plunge. From now through March 26, NuFace is hosting their annual Friends and Family sale, offering 25 percent off on their best-selling toning devices, skincare, and anti-aging attachments—no code required.
To be honest, NuFace devices very rarely go on sale (especially for this deep of a discount), so this isn't a sale to hold back on if you're looking to save. Frankly, I haven't seen this steep of a discount since Black Friday. In other words, run—don't walk!
