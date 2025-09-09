Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

A finely curated skincare routine feels incomplete these days without an at-home device (or two or three) that helps to lift, tighten, and plump. As a beauty editor who tests new skincare and devices almost weekly, I always find myself going back to one product again and again for its immediate and reliable results: my Nuface Trinity device.

Nuface has been around for almost two decades, so it’s definitely not a new technology or product, but for me, it’s the gold standard in at-home microcurrent devices. It’s the device I trust to help lift my face off the ground with just a few minutes of use a day. Granted, I am also dedicated to using my LED face masks almost daily, but I love the immediate lift and sculpting effect the NuFace gives my cheeks, jawline, and brows.

Nuface’s devices utilize microcurrent technology, which “delivers low-level electrical currents to the skin and muscles underneath. These low-level currents are used to stimulate facial muscles, increase blood flow, and encourage lymphatic drainage,” says Connie Yang, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

Before diving into why I love this device so much, let’s discuss how the Nuface Trinity works.

What Is the Nuface Facial Toning Device?

“Nuface works by delivering gentle microcurrents to targeted areas of the face, like the jawline, cheekbones, forehead, and around the eyes. With consistent use, you’ll notice more defined contours, a lifted brow, and less puffiness. It’s really great for softening fine lines too,” says Lucia Miranda, LE, CME, a medical aesthetician at Shafer Clinic in New York City.

This handheld device emits low-level currents that mimic the body’s own bioelectrical signals, stimulating facial muscles and skin cells. These currents are delivered through metal probes that gently, although depending upon the level used, contract muscles for a more lifted appearance. I can definitely attest to my eyes twitching quite a bit when I use the device, but I mostly pay it no mind because it means that it’s working to lift my face off the ground. “The currents are also thought to stimulate ATP production, which fuels collagen and elastin synthesis; however, the evidence supporting this is largely preclinical, and more robust clinical trial data in humans is needed,” says Dr. Yang.

Nuface can be used on the forehead, eyebrows, cheeks, jawline, and neck. There is also a separate attachment that can be used on the undereye area, nasolabial folds, above the lip, and between the brows to target the 11’s or glabella lines.

How Often Should You Be Using Your Nuface?

Upon first use or even if you use it just once, you can expect an immediate lift and sculpting effect. However, as with any skincare routine or treatment for that matter, consistency is key, and the best results are seen after the initial treatment phase, which lasts one to two months. “During this time, more frequent use helps to train the muscles and stimulate collagen. This initial phase requires using the device three to five times per week,” says Dr. Yang.

Once that initial treatment phase is over, you move into the maintenance phase. During this period, Miranda recommends using your Nuface device two to three times a week for maintenance. “It only takes about five to ten minutes per session. You don’t need to spend forever, but you do need to stick with it to see the best results,” she adds.

Who Is a Good Candidate for Nuface?

Though Nuface can be used on pretty much any skin type, there are contraindications that must be taken seriously. It is not recommended for people who are pregnant. “Microcurrent devices can interfere with electronic implants, so it’s not recommended in those with pacemakers, defibrillators, or cochlear implants.

Anyone with a seizure disorder should also avoid microcurrent, as the electrical current can be a potential trigger,” says Dr. Yang. She adds that those who have active skin conditions or open wounds should avoid using the device, but as always, when in doubt, consult your physician.

Why FDA Clearance Is Necessary

No matter what microcurrent device you use, it needs to be FDA cleared. This means that the device is “substantially equivalent” to a legally marketed device that’s already cleared. To note, FDA clearance is different from FDA approval; FDA approval applies to and is required for medications and high-end medical devices to show they are safe and efficacious. ”Devices like the Nuface do not require this level of testing and data to be cleared for market. FDA clearance helps add a level of safety assurance but does not hold the same standards for efficacy,” says Dr. Yang.

How to Use Nuface

Nuface is super easy to use, which is of course, is why it’s one of my favorite at-home devices. Nuface has an optional app that you can download to help maximize usage and help guide you through its use on different areas of the face, jawline, and neck. With different levels of use, it beeps with each pass so you know when it’s time to move on to the next part of the face.

Before you use your Nuface device, make sure your skin is clean. Next, and most importantly, you need to use conductive gel. The brand has its own conductive gel to use with the device, which is recommended. “The conductive gel is necessary for the treatment to work. It allows the microcurrent to flow from the device to the skin. Think of it as a bridge that allows the current to pass through efficiently,” says Dr. Yang. Without using the conductive gel, the electrical currents emitted from the device won’t penetrate the skin properly. It also protects the skin from any uncomfortable zaps, tingling, or irritation.

After applying the conductive gel, glide the device slowly upward to lift. For example, if you want to lift your cheeks, place the device close to your nose and glide up slowly towards your ear until you hear a beep. Continue to reset and glide; if the conductive gel dries out, feel free to add a bit more. When I started using my Nuface, I downloaded the app to follow along, and I found it helpful in lifting other areas of my face.

Beware, though, the device can be overused. Using it multiple times a day can lead to adverse effects. “Overworking the muscles can cause them to fatigue and even lead to laxity instead of toning over time. Muscles need time to recover, so more is not always better. The key is consistency, not excess. Using the device more will not necessarily boost results,” says Dr. Yang.

The Takeaway

“I think of it as a cherry on top of a solid skincare routine. It does not replace in-office procedures, but it does complement them nicely,” says Dr. Yang. While it certainly and noticeably lifts, you still must be realistic about what you can achieve in using the device; it’s not a miracle worker. That being said, it’s always my go-to to lift and sculpt my face before an event.

Miranda loves using Nuface’s devices as an at-home maintenance tool, especially between office treatments like radiofrequency, microneedling, or even injectables. “Microcurrent won’t replace professional treatments, but it helps prolong and enhance the results by keeping facial muscles toned and circulation flowing.”

Bear in mind that it does require a slight time commitment to maximize your results, but considering the price and its effectiveness, it’s great for both short-term and long-term results.

