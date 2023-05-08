Nuggets Star Won’t Be Suspended for Pushing Phoenix Suns Owner

CHEAT SHEET
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic won’t be suspended for shoving Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishiba during Sunday’s playoff matchup between the two teams—but he will be fined $25,000 by the NBA. The incident occurred when he dove into the crowd while trying to retrieve a ball that was heading out-of-bounds. As he went to retrieve the ball, which Ishiba happened to be holding, he hit the billionaire with his elbow. It was unclear whether Jokic meant to strike Ishiba, though after the incident he called for the league to ignore the entire thing. “Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right,” Ishiba said. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that.”