Wow—This Best-Selling $600 Moroccan Rug Is $150 Today
EARLY PRIME DAY DEALS
Amazon’s early Prime Day deals event is no joke, folks. In addition to a slew of Amazon early deals across all of the retail giant’s virtual aisles, you’ll find stellar discounts on some top-rated items like nuLoom’s Morrocan Blythe rug sale, which usually goes for $620 normally and is backed by a seriously impressive 24,000+ glowing reviews and an almost-perfect 4.5-star rating to boot. Rugs are basically a room’s centerpiece, so it’s important to invest in one that makes a statement, but since they’re usually on the pricier end of the pricing spectrum, it’s always a good time to wait for sales to take the plunge. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until July to score yours now thanks to Amazon’s early Prime Day sale. To be honest, I don’t think I’ve seen this good of a deal on rugs—well, ever—not even on Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday week. 75 percent off means you’re saving about $460 and only paying $143. I’m not sure how they’re able to offer this steep of a discount on such a popular accent rug, but, hey, I’m not going to ask anyone questions.
nuLoom Blythe Morroccan Area Rug
Down from $620
This stunning area rug measures 8 x 10 inches and is apparently magically stain-proof despite its light color.
