NYC Monkeypox Cases Double in Just One Week
COMMUNITY SPREAD
According to New York City health authorities, the number of monkeypox cases in the city has doubled in the past week. Last week, the city had only confirmed a few dozen cases, but on Tuesday, the Health Department tweeted that at least 111 people have the virus. The department specified that anybody can become infected, but that current cases are “primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.” Most cases are, the health department said, mild. As the New York Daily News reported, a clinic that was meant to administer vaccines ran out of doses startlingly quickly last month, inciting criticism. On Wednesday morning, however, the Health Department tweeted that new vaccine doses have arrived and appointments will be available by the afternoon.