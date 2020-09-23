Number of States Reporting COVID-19 Surges More Than Doubles in One Week
WRONG WAY
At least 22 states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 cases—more than double the number from last Monday, when only nine states were reporting an upward tick in cases. The figures, compiled by Johns Hopkins University and reported by CNN, show that most of the states experiencing COVID-19 surges are in the country's heartland and Midwest. Wisconsin has one of the highest positivity rates in the nation at around 16, and Kentucky has also reported a spike in its COVID-19 rates. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation has found that COVID-19 is now the second-leading cause of death in the U.S, behind heart disease, and a new projection shows that an additional 150,000 people could lose their lives from the virus over the next three months.