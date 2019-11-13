Nunes: ‘Mother of All Conspiracy Theories’ to Believe Trump Asked Ukraine to Probe Biden

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Wednesday claimed it would be “the mother of all conspiracy theories” to believe President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden—a request confirmed by transcripts of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“I think one of the mothers of all conspiracy theories is that the President of the United States would want a country that he doesn’t even like—he doesn't want to give foreign aid to—to have the Ukrainians start an investigation into Bidens,” Nunes said to top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor during Wednesday’s hearings.