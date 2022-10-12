Ex-L.A. City Council Boss Resigns After Leak of Racist Rant

Nury Martinez, the former president of the Los Angeles City Council who stepped down from her leadership post after a leaked audio recording captured her using despicably racist language about a Black child, called it quits on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Democrat resigned, acknowledging what had become increasingly clear in the wake of days of protests after the leak: that her remaining in office was untenable.

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” she wrote in a statement composed mostly of nostalgia for her time in office.

The audio recording, first reported by the Los Angeles Times and Block LA after being anonymously posted on reddit, featured Martinez likening a white colleague’s adopted son to a “changuito,” or monkey. She also dubbed Oaxacan immigrants living in the city’s Koreatown neighborhood “little short dark people.”

The conversation took place in October 2021, and came in the context of a contentious, ethnically-charged redistricting process. Three other participants in the vile exchange—City Council Members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and L.A. County Federation of Labor boss Ron Herrera—were also under fire.

“For Los Angeles to heal, and for its City Council to govern, there must be accountability,”Acting Council President Mitch O’Farrell said in a statement. “The resignation of Councilmember Nury Martinez is the first, necessary step in that process. To that end, I repeat my call on Councilmembers de Leon and Cedillo to also resign. There is no other way forward.”

As The New York Times reported, Herrera resigned on Monday night.