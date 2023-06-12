Salt Bae’s Restaurant, Called ‘Worst in NYC,’ Closes Down
Nusret Gökçe, the viral Turkish celebrity butcher and restauranteur known as “Salt Bae,” shuttered his controversial Manhattan restaurant earlier this month, Eater reported Monday. Salt Bae Burger—Gökçe’s Union Square burger joint—was panned by food critics for its exorbitant pricing, pretentious vibe and shallow only-for-Instagram menu. The eatery was once called the “worst restaurant in NYC” by Gothamist. “It had all the charm of an airplane hangar,” Eater wrote in 2020. Evidently, Gökçe’s 52 million Instagram followers couldn’t even save it. A sign on the door claims the restaurant is “moving to a new location.” But the menu will merely be served at an existing steakhouse belonging to the same Nusr-Et brand, a spokesperson for the company told Eater.