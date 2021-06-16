The arrival of summer means your social feeds may soon be filled with fitness influencers holding up glasses of colorful and healthy juice drinks that are “oh so easy” to make. But, when you try, all you are left with is a thimbleful of liquid, sore hands, and a counter filled with dirty appliances. A NutriBullet juicer is the secret to making this process actually easy.

NutriBullet 800W Juicer Free 1-Year Warranty Designed for efficiency and convenience, this juicer is a cost-effective way to enter the juicing world. The wide feed chute can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables, so no slicing or dicing beforehand. Two speed modes give you precise control for both soft (like grapes and kiwis) and hard (like apples or watermelon) ingredients. The pulp basin can be removed for easy cleaning in the sink or dishwasher. It even comes with a sealing pitcher that allows you to store your freshly made juice in the fridge. Buy at NutriBullet $ 100 Free Shipping

NutriBullet Juicer Pro Free 1-Year Warranty Take it to the next level with a juicer pro. Its dual-size food pusher lets you swap between a wide chute for large produce like apples or a narrow chute for smaller ingredients like spinach. Instead of two speeds, this juicer has three, low (just right for soft berries), high (great for the tough stuff like pineapples), and turbo (perfect for carrots and beets). In addition to the sealing pitcher, you will also receive two glass to-go bottles, perfect for your morning commute, and two freezer trays. Once frozen, you can pop it into a blender to make a quick smoothie, thaw it out to drink, or turn it into a delicious sorbet. Like its predecessor, this juicer can be easily cleaned thanks to its dishwasher-safe components. Buy at NutriBullet $ 150 Free Shipping

NutriBullet Slow Juicer Free 1-Year Warranty If counter space is at a premium, this slow juicer packs all the NutriBullet power into a compact and portable size. Its robust, low-speed motor and steel-tipped blade will make easy work of the toughest fruits and vegetables. And since the motor uses power instead of speed to obliterate fruits and vegetables, it’s quieter – AKA your new juicer won’t double as an inadvertent alarm clock for your roommates, partner, or kids. Buy at NutriBullet $ 200 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission. Have a question about why you’re seeing this ad? Let us know!