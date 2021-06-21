Our Favorite Way to Stay Hydrated Is on Sale for Prime Day

Plop one of these in a liter of water and you’ll stay hydrated round the clock.

Daniel Modlin

Is it just me, or is it hot out there? Staying hydrated is the best thing you can do for your body, and thankfully, just in time for summer, our favorite hydration tablets are on sale. Just plop one of these in a bottle of water and let it do its thing. Your water will be tastier, and you’ll be hydrated.

Nuun Sport Electrolyte Tablets

33% Off

