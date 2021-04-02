Nuun Tablets, Our Favorite Way to Hydrate, Are on Sale
WATER IS LIFE
As the weather warms and we go back to doing things outside, staying hydrated is critical. But it’s not always easy. Thankfully, we have a favorite way to stay hydrated, and best of all, it’s on sale on Amazon right now.
Nuun Sport
Down From $36
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Nuun tablets make hydrating extremely easy. Think of them like alka-seltzer tablets — with no fizz, but instead, full of electrolytes. This pack of six has tablets of all different flavors to keep your water healthy, but to give it a little flavor all the while.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.