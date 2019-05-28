NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Leader Forced 3 Sisters to Get Abortions, Ex-Follower Testifies

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere forced three sisters he impregnated to get abortions, one of them testified on Tuesday.

The woman, identified by prosecutors only as Daniela, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court she realized she was pregnant in late 2006 and under Raniere’s direction, went to an abortion clinic near the self-help group’s Albany, New York compound.

It was the same clinic, Daniela said she later learned, that her older sister had gone two years prior for an abortion following sex with Raniere.

Daniela said her youngest sister had an abortion years later, two days after her 18th birthday.

“I didn’t want to have a baby and I didn’t want to have a baby with Keith,” Daniela said. “He was with a lot of women and he was with my sister and that was was not OK.”

Raniere, 58, is accused of secretly running a sex-cult pyramid scheme that manipulated, scammed, and enslaved its members while publicly promoting NXIVM as a self-help group. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, child exploitation, and child pornography.

After her abortion, Daniela said he told her the procedure would be great opportunity to “lose weight because of hormone changes.”

Rainere claimed “Olympic athletes get abortions as part of training," she said.

Daniela previously testified that Rainere “groomed” her to take her virginity as soon as she turned 18.