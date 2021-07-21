NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Ordered to Foot the Bill for Victims’ Brand Removal
PAY UP
NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was ordered to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims who lost their entire fortunes and life savings to his cult. The restitution will cover the surgical removal of brands that members received on their bodies as part of Raniere’s indoctrination and sex trafficking schemes. The brands were meant to demonstrate that the women were Raniere’s sex slaves. The Brooklyn federal judge who issued the order also mandated that Raniere return the “collateral” that was central to his “Vanguard” organization—embarrassing material, often sexual in nature, that was used to blackmail members. Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering, wire fraud and child pornography. During his sentencing hearing, his accusers confronted him with dramatic testimony about how he had ruined their lives. Raniere said of the restitution and of his conviction, “I do believe I am innocent of the charges... It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all.”