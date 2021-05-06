The FCC Got 22 Million Comments on Net Neutrality. 18 Million Were Fake.
Of the more than 22 million comments the FCC received during the Trump administration’s 2017 effort to repeal net neutrality, 18 million—81 percent—were fake, according to a report released Thursday by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Roughly 8.5 million were solicited from the public by the nation’s largest broadband companies in what James’ office described as “a secret campaign” that disguised industry-directed submissions as “genuine, unpaid public support.” About 7.7 million of 9.3 additional fake comments were submitted by a lone 19-year-old college student in California using automated software and a slew of fabricated identities, the report stated.
“From net neutrality rules to laws affecting criminal justice reform, health care, and more, these fake comments have simply been generated to influence too many government policies, which is why we are cracking down on this illegal and deceptive behavior,” James said in a statement. “My office will continue to shine a spotlight on abuses and disinformation and ensure those who break the law are held accountable.”