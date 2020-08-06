‘Fraught With Fraud and Abuse’: NY Attorney General Sues to Dissolve the National Rifle Association

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday sued to disband the National Rifle Association following an 18-month investigation that she said found the gun-rights group is “fraught with fraud and abuse.”

The lawsuit takes aim at the NRA and four top officials, including its longtime leader Wayne LaPierre, who’s accused of using charitable funds on his lavish lifestyle.

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in a statement. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law.”

The lawsuit alleges that the NRA’s chief executive and several other top leaders engaged in a decades-long pattern of fraud, committing more than a dozen instances of alleged financial misconduct. Some examples include misusing charitable funds for personal trips, private jets, and expensive meals, and awarding contracts to family, family, and former employees to ensure loyalty. All told, the lawsuit alleges the NRA drained $64 million from the nonprofit in three years.

In addition to disbanding the NRA, James is calling for the removal of LaPierre, who has held the organization’s top post for 39 years. The attorney general states that LaPierre and others used the group’s funds to finance their luxurious lifestyles. The lawsuit also names General Counsel John Frazer, former CFO Woody Phillips, and former Chief of Staff Joshua Powell.

“In relation to the NRA annual meetings, LaPierre asked the president of Mercury Group to pay for LaPierre and others—including LaPierre’s family—to stay at a luxury private hotel, apart from the host hotel at which NRA employees and board members were staying,” the lawsuit states as one example of fraud. “These costs were paid for by Ackerman and billed to the NRA as pass-through expenses. For example, in 2016, the president of Mercury Group—at LaPierre’s direction—paid $37,337 for ‘Guest 76 Lodging confidential per WLP’ at a boutique hotel in Louisville, KY for LaPierre’s family, guests, and his security guards.”

Thursday's lawsuit is the latest hit in a long-running battle between New York and the NRA, which has been chartered in the state since 1871. During her campaign for attorney general, James threatened to investigate the NRA’s nonprofit status and in 2018 likened the group to a “terrorist organization.”

The announcement comes amid news the NRA is planning to spend millions to sway close races in battleground states for the upcoming 2020 election, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Jason Ouimet, who runs the NRA’s lobbying arm and political action committee, told the outlet that the pro-gun group plans to spend heavily to help re-elect President Donald Trump in several swing states, including Arizona, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. During the last election cycle, the NRA spent $50 million to boost the Republican Party—but was outspent by gun-control groups.

“We’ll be in those places at every level,” Ouimet said, describing Democratic nominee Joe Biden as “100 percent anti-gun.” “You are literally going to be dealing with the potential confiscation of firearms. You’re literally going to be told you can't carry in certain places. You can’t own certain things for self-defense. Folks need to understand that.”