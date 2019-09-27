CHEAT SHEET
‘STOP THE GAMES’
Trump Met With NRA’s Wayne LaPierre to Discuss Support Amid Political Chaos: NYT
In a Friday meeting with President Trump, chief executive of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre reportedly told the president the organization could financially support the president's defense in upcoming political fights if his administration would “stop the games” on gun control legislation. According to The New York Times, it's unclear if Trump asked LaPierre for support or if the idea was floated by the NRA. Despite two recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this year, Trump has not made any large strides towards gun control legislation—just as a campaign led by LaPierre has sought to steer the White House away from any such moves. Trump previously signaled that he may support background checks, but LaPierre has reportedly worked to get the president away from backing that kind of policy. The meeting comes just after a formal impeachment inquiry was announced against Trump this week.