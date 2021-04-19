N.Y. Attorney General to Investigate if Cuomo Misused State Resources for Self-Congratulatory Book
Last week, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has opened a criminal investigation into whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo misused state resources in the writing and promotion of his recent book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic. This follows a report in The New York Times that Cuomo had his staffers and aides help him extensively with the book, which he was reportedly paid more than $4 million to write. James’ office is currently investigating Cuomo for multiple claims of sexual harassment. A federal investigation into his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the early days of the pandemic is also ongoing. Cuomo wouldn’t be the first N.Y. politician to be brought down for misusing state funds: In 2006, former state comptroller Alan Hevesi pleaded guilty to a felony after being caught having a state worker run errands for his wife.