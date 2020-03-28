CHEAT SHEET
NY Dad Locks Out Son After He Returns From Spring Break
Peter Levine of Nanuet, New York, warned his college-age son Matt he should not go to South Padre Island, Texas, for spring break in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. The 21-year-old ignored the advice and went to party central—then drove with his buddies to dad’s home, hoping to crash. The elder Levine, 52, who lives with his own parents, would not let the prodigal son and his friends in the door, according to the New York Post. “The guys were tired and they had a two-and-a-half hour drive ahead of them. I love my son, but they were not sleeping here. I said, ‘If any of you have to pee, we have some bushes.’ Two of them took me up on it.” The students have headed back to their college town to stay in their off-campus apartment.