    NY Dem Congressman Joe Morelle Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Others to Get Vaxxed

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Erin Schaff/Getty Images

    Congressman Joe Morelle, the representative for New York’s 25th congressional district, revealed on Twitter that despite being vaccinated, he has tested positive for COVID-19. In his statement, Rep. Morelle said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and will continue to follow CDC guidelines by remaining isolated until the congressman can safely return to work.

    Rep. Morelle urged others to get the vaccine to protect themselves and their community, adding that his experience would have been “much different” had he not been vaccinated.

