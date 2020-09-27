Schumer Refuses to Meet With Amy Coney Barrett, Calls Process ‘Illegitimate’
BARRETT, SPURNED
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he doesn’t plan to meet with Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee officially announced Saturday. At a news conference on Sunday, Schumer cited two reasons why: “First, that the whole process has been illegitimate, and, second, because [Barrett] has already stated that she is for overturning the ACA.” Protecting the Affordable Care Act is one of Democrats’ top priorities as the president moves to try to confirm a new Supreme Court justice prior to Election Day. The most prominent Senate Democrat to refuse to meet with Barrett, Schumer joins others like Sens. Richard Blumental (D-CT) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) in signaling they have no plans to meet Barrett one-on-one. Other senators, including Cory Booker (D-NJ), have said they are open to meeting with Barrett.