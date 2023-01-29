NY Shelter Truthfully Markets ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ French Bulldog Ralphie
‘TERROR’
A no-kill adoption center in Niagara Falls, New York, found one way to market one of its menacing-looking French bulldogs: Be honest. In a Facebook advertisement for Ralphie, the Niagara Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals lays bare the dog’s disturbing nature. “At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him,” they wrote, as first reported by The Guardian. “We promise you, that won't be the case. Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package.” Ralphie has been turned over twice, with his last home returning him because of his inability to bond with their current dog. “What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog,” the SPCA wrote. An ideal home for Ralphie would be one without other animals or with, as the shelter put it, “the Mother of Dragons.”