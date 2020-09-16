NY Student Suspended for a Year for Crashing In-Person Classes
MAVERICK OR TROLL?
A Long Island teenager who decided to protest social distancing precautions by repeatedly showing up to school on days when he was scheduled for remote learning—with the media in tow—has been suspended for a year. Maverick Stow, 17, who argues students should attend in-person classes every day, was initially suspended for five days and then had the cops called on him for what officials said was a “publicity stunt” at William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach. Now he’s been barred from campus for the rest of his senior year and won’t be allowed to attend prom or graduation. “Numerous witnesses testified to Mr. Stow’s repeated insubordination and disruption despite being given multiple opportunities to avoid suspension,” the school district said, according to the New York Daily News.