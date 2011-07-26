N.Y. Woman Framed for Robberies

CHEAT SHEET
Queens, N.Y., resident Seemona Sumasar, an unassuming Wall Street analyst, was facing 25 years in prison for a series of armed robberies when cops finally admitted that she was innocent—and that she had been set up by a vengeful ex-boyfriend. Sumasar’s ex, Jerry Ramrattan, was a CSI and Law & Order fanatic who was furious that Sumasar had him arrested on rape charges and used his TV knowledge to carefully orchestrate the ploy, bribing people to report bogus robberies. His ex-girlfriend is free now, but she is suing the police who put her away. “I can never have faith in justice in this country again,” Sumasar says.