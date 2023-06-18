NYC Attacker Stabs Pit Bull to Death in Central Park
WHAT AN ANIMAL!
A dog was viciously stabbed to death in Central Park Saturday by a man carrying a switchblade, police said. The stabbing suspect was walking three unleashed dogs around 8:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with two other dog owners, who were also walking their pups, according to the NYPD. As the quarrel heated up, chaos ensued when the unleashed dogs started attacking the two other owners’ pets, cops said. That’s when police say the attacker pulled out a switchblade and stabbed Eli, a German shepherd pit bull mix who belonged to a 43-year-old woman he was arguing with. The suspect fled on foot and has yet been caught. Meanwhile, Eli was taken to a nearby animal clinic, where she was put down due to the extent of her injuries, the owner’s husband told police.