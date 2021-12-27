CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NYC Bodybuilder Arrested in Parents’ Christmas Shooting at Mansion
HOT TEMPER
Read it at New York Post
Brooklyn personal trainer and bodybuilder Dino Tomassetti has been identified as the suspect behind the Christmas day shooting of his parents at their lavish Long Island home. Tomassetti allegedly shot his father, Rocco, 65, in the back and his mother, Vincenza, 64, in the head at their $3.5 million Hewlett Harbor home on Saturday morning, the New York Post reported, citing Nassau County police sources. Dino Tomassetti fled the scene following the shooting in a Cadillac Escalade, only to be arrested shortly afterward by authorities with the Mahwah Police Department in New Jersey, according to The Daily Voice. Both parents were reportedly in serious condition.